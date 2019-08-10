Pall bearers roll out the casket containing the remains of Ivan Manzano, who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, from a funeral home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Pall bearers roll out the casket containing the remains of Ivan Manzano, who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, from a funeral home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Christian Chavez—AP

DAYTON, Ohio — Funerals are being held for some of the victims of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Several funerals are set Saturday for victims in the attack in Dayton that killed nine people and left more than 30 injured.

In El Paso, a requiem Mass will be offered for 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez. Jordan Anchondo, who died shielding her infant son from gunfire, will also be buried.

Investigators say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart store last Saturday, targeting Mexicans and killing 22 and injuring about two dozen people. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine and injured at least 30 people in a popular Dayton nightlife area.