U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Texas'Unity' March Set for El Paso Week After Mass Shooting
Mexico US Mass Shooting Texas
russiaMoscow Election Protest Attracts Enormous Crowd
Russia Protest
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hong KongHong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters as Marchers Defy Ban
Hong Kong Protests
Mexico US Mass Shooting Texas
Pall bearers roll out the casket containing the remains of Ivan Manzano, who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, from a funeral home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Christian Chavez—AP
Texas

Families Mourn as Funerals Begin for El Paso, Dayton Mass Shooting Victims

Associated Press
1:11 PM ET

DAYTON, Ohio — Funerals are being held for some of the victims of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Several funerals are set Saturday for victims in the attack in Dayton that killed nine people and left more than 30 injured.

In El Paso, a requiem Mass will be offered for 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez. Jordan Anchondo, who died shielding her infant son from gunfire, will also be buried.

Investigators say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart store last Saturday, targeting Mexicans and killing 22 and injuring about two dozen people. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine and injured at least 30 people in a popular Dayton nightlife area.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2019 TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME