'Unity' March Set for El Paso Week After Mass Shooting

EL PASO, Texas — Latino groups say they’ll march through the Texas border city of El Paso a week after a mass shooting that authorities say was carried out by a gunman targeting Mexicans.

Organizers said Saturday’s march will begin at the port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border. Mexican officials say eight Mexican nationals were among 22 people killed in last weekend’s attack at a Walmart.

An El Paso detective said in an arrest affidavit that 21-year-old Patrick Crusius told investigators he targeted Mexicans at the store with an AK-47 rifle. The affidavit says Crusius confessed while surrendering to police.

Crusius is charged with capital murder. Federal prosecutors say they’re weighing hate-crime charges.

The League of United Latin American Citizens’ “March for a United America” comes as families are gathering for funerals.

