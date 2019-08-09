The Trump Administration is drawing protests from environmentalists after it re-authorized the use of so-called “cyanide bombs” to kill potentially thousands of coyotes, foxes and feral dogs in an effort to protect private livestock herds.

“The Trump Administration has been such an enemy to the environment,” Collette Adkins, the carnivore conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity tells TIME. “They really have time and time again put business interests ahead of people’s health, ahead of ecological health, it’s really more of the same.”

What is a cyanide bomb?

Known as “M-44s”, the spring-loaded traps are covered with bait and release sodium cyanide into the mouths of animals that bite down, killing them. They are placed on public lands by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, whose mission is help resolve wildlife damage and reduce threats to human health and safety –– as well as state agencies in South Dakota, Montana, New Mexico, and Texas.

According to an analysis of the Wildlife Service’s data the Center for Biological Diversity and the Western Environmental Law Center, M-44 traps killed 6,579 animals in 2018 and 13,232 animals in 2017. In 2017, more than 200 animals were killed accidentally, including raccoons, opossums and a bear.

The “cyanide bombs” are making headlines now, but their use began long before the Trump Administration. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, in 2016 under the Obama Administration, M-44s killed 13,530 animals, and 321 of those deaths were non-target animals including family dogs and a black bear.

FILE - This March 16, 2017, file photo released by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office shows a cyanide device in Pocatello, Idaho. Bannock County Sheriff's Office—AP

Why are cyanide bombs controversial?

In 2017, the traps ignited controversy after an M-44 in Idaho injured a young boy and killed his dog. His family sued the government for more than $150,000.

At the end of 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency made a proposal reauthorizing the use of M-44s, opening a comment period that ran until March. According to the EPA’s summary, “The overwhelming majority of comments from the general public, including the more than 20,0000 letters from the write-in campaign, did not support the continued registration of sodium cyanide predacide uses (M-44 devices).”

The EPA’s review of its decision also mentions comments from rancher groups that cited the economic losses they could face if predators attacked their livestock or poultry.

Oregon and Colorado have temporarily banned the cyanide traps, and according to the Center for Biological Diversity, Wildlife Services in Wyoming settled a lawsuit to limit the traps’ use on Thursday. These decisions come after increasing pressure from environmentalist groups that argue the traps needlessly kill animals that pose no threat to livestock and are ineffective at warding off predators.

The EPA’s reauthorization updates the restrictions around the placement of M-44, requiring everyone living within half a mile of the trap be notified and moving the traps farther away from public roads with closer signs.

Adkins also argued that research has found effective nonlethal methods to protect livestock, including motion sensing lights and sounds to scare predators away.

“When you kill the animal it’s just a band-aid because another animal is going to move in, it’s just an ongoing cycle of death,” she said.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.