When it comes to Megan Thee Stallion’s hot girl summer, the only thing better than having one hot girl is two. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that two of this summer’s hottest artists, queen of self-love Lizzo and the Hot Girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion, linked up this week to bless our timelines with video proof of them living their best lives.

In a video shared by Megan on Instagram, the rapper encourages Lizzo to “drive the boat,” her now-notorious phrase for encouraging someone to take a sip of liquor as fed by Megan. Megan also shares that they both hail from Houston, Texas before Lizzo drinks a sip of cognac. The pair appear to be in a recording studio, which led many fans to speculate in the comments about a possible collaboration between the two.

Their fun wasn’t just limited to driving the boat however; in another video posted by both artists, Lizzo plays the flute to the tune of Two $hort’s 2003 hit, “Shake that Monkey,” while Megan dances. Hot Girl Summer, indeed.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.