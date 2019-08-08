It only took Macaulay Culkin a few hours to get in on the fun after Disney announced that it’s rebooting Home Alone for its forthcoming streaming service, Disney+, on Wednesday.

Culkin, who famously starred as burglar-outsmarting prankster Kevin McAllister in the ’90s Christmas classic, took to Twitter to share a hilarious photo of what his real-life version of Home Alone looks like these days.

The shot shows Culkin lounging on the couch in underwear, a too-short undershirt and a bandana with a laptop on his lap, a plate of food in his hand, and takeout cartons, a pack of cigarettes and stacks of papers strewn around him.

“This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” he captioned the picture, later adding, “Hey @Disney, call me!”

If nothing else, at least there’s a snowman pillow sitting on the couch to keep with the holiday theme of the original movie.

