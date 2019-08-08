Come Sail Away With Seafaring Prince George in a Captain Hat

Prince George of Cambridge who has lost some baby teeth is here to supply everyone with some daily cuteness.

Never one to be camera-shy, the royal showed off the new gap in the front of his mouth as his parents, Catherine, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince William, Duke of Sussex, participated in their inaugural event for the King’s Cup sailing race in Cowes, England. Prince George turned six years old on July 22, so his dental situation is par for the course.

Prince George watched the regatta with his younger sister, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, from a boat with their maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton, according to People.

Prince George (L) at The Royal Yacht Squadron during the inaugural Kings Cup regatta hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on August 08, 2019 in Cowes, England. Antony Jones—Getty Images

Eight charities will benefit from the King’s Cup competition, with Prince William and Kate Middleton each picking four of their own causes. Celebrity participants in the event include Bear Grylls, who is representing Prince William’s charity of choice, Tusk, and John Bishop, a former soccer player, representing Action on Addiction.

But the real star of the show, of course, was Prince George. Third in line to the throne — and now on the verge of growing grown-up teeth — he’s basically a little man. But that doesn’t mean he’s done hamming it up at any and all occasion.

It wasn’t his first photo-op with some missing teeth. Kensington Palace shared photos taken by Kate Middleton for Prince George’s birthday.

