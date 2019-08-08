Victoria's Secret Owner Says Jeffrey Epstein Misappropriated 'Vast Sums' of His Money

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The retail titan behind Victoria's Secret says the financier Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated “vast sums” of his fortune while managing his personal finances. Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner said in a letter Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 that he recovered “some of the funds” but severed ties with Epstein in 2007 as sexual abuse allegations first surfaced against him in Florida. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
By Associated Press
11:17 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — The retail titan behind Victoria’s Secret says the financier Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated “vast sums” of his fortune while managing his personal finances.

Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner said in a letter Wednesday that he recovered “some of the funds” but severed ties with Epstein in 2007 as sexual abuse allegations first surfaced against him in Florida.

The letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Epstein managed Wexner’s wealth for years. It was through Wexner that Epstein acquired his seven-story Manhattan mansion near Central Park.

Wexner says he regrets ever crossing Epstein’s path and was “sickened” by his alleged abuse of dozens of underage girls.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges in New York.

His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

