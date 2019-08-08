The Masked Singer is back for a second season and they’ve introduced a new disguise: the Egg.

While its inaugural season featured celebs like T-Pain and Donny Osmond in costumes like the Monster and the Peacock, respectively, this season appears to be taking a cue from the current viral cultural ephemera that eggs are experiencing.

As far as disguises go, The Egg costume is bizarrely glorious: A ginormous egg head provides the requisite mask, while a fried egg makes a sweeping topper that’s already drawn comparisons to the Young Pope. The rest of the ensemble is ostentatious by way of the refrigerator case chic: a crackle-finished white leather full-length jacket and bedazzled top.

While the Egg’s true identity has not yet been revealed (obviously), ahead of the show’s premiere, the Internet already had some strong feelings and plenty of jokes to crack about the Egg.

If unlike, the Internet, you think the Egg is a little unorthodox, you’re not the only one. Fox Alternative Entertainment president Rob Wade told The Wrap that “Egg is weird.”

“There’s different degrees of involvement from celebrities, so some celebrities are just, like, ‘I wanna go on the show,'” he said. “And you’re like, ‘Well, you could be this, you could be that, you could be this.’ And they’ll go, ‘Oh, I like that one.’ But some, like Egg — Egg was like, ‘I don’t like any of these. I want to be an Egg.’ And we were like, ‘OK… any reason?’ And it’s like, ‘No.’”

