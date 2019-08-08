Actor Danny Trejo Helps Save Baby Trapped in Car in Los Angeles

Danny Trejo attends a "From Dusk till Dawn: The Series" screening and panel discussion in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2016.
Richard Shotwell—Invision/AP
By Associated Press
9:52 PM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection.

Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the Sylmar neighborhood.

Video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle. He says another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.

Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries.

The 75-year-old Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the “Spy Kids” series.

