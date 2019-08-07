Two Bodies Found in Canada Believed to Be Fugitives Suspected of Three Murders, Say Police

Stephen (L) and Shaunagh Fowler (C), the parents of Australian murder victim Lucas Fowler, 23, who was found shot to death with his American girlfriend Chynna Deese alongside a highway in Canada's northern British Columbia two weeks ago, leave the Turramurra Uniting Church after a memorial service in Sydney on August 2, 2019. Canadian teenage triple murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, accused of killing Fowler, his girlfriend, and 64-year-old Canadian biology professor Leonard Dyck, were the target of an intense manhunt across Manitoba's remote northeast involving tracker dogs, a drone and armored vehicles, as well as Air Force planes equipped with infrared cameras.
SAEED KHAN—AFP/Getty Images
By ROB GILLIES / AP
3:53 PM EDT

(TORONTO) — Police say they believe the two fugitives suspected of killing a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as another man have been found dead in Manitoba.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said Wednesday authorities located two male bodies in dense bush and they believe they are 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryan Schmegelsky. She says she is confident it is them but an autopsy will confirm the identities.

Police said Tuesday that items belonging to the pair were found along the Nelson River in Manitoba. The two bodies were located a kilometer from the items.

McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck and were suspects in the shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

