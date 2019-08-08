The Succession Season 2 Roy Family Power Rankings

This article contains spoilers for season 1 of Succession.

Welcome back, to fans and sad sack wasp traps alike, to the craven death pit of greed and egomania that is Succession. Hopefully you’ve spent the time off since season 1 ended honoring the HBO drama by eating songbirds, shredding classified documents and romping through sex parties in abandoned subway tunnels.

Season 1 depicted a desperate struggle for power within the Roy family, as aging patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) attempted to fend off attacks to his media empire Waystar Royco from inside and outside the organization — most notably from his son, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong). The season ended in a stunning death reminiscent of the Chappaquiddick incident and a huge reversal of fortunes.

As season 2 starts, on Aug. 11, we’re keeping track of the swift rise and fall of each character in these power rankings, which will be updated every week. These rankings are purely subjective and based on a nebulous set of criteria that include corporate leverage, deftness of negotiation, personal turmoil and insults thrown and received. Here’s where each character, from mysterious Marcia (Hiam Abbass) to goofy Greg (Nicholas Braun), begins the next chapter of their tumultuous, treacherous lives in Succession season 2.

8. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong)

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy Peter Kramer/HBO

The dour, aspiring executive had one of the worst weeks in television history in Succession‘s season 1 finale. He cursed out his son, ambushed his father in the bathroom, turned his whole family against him, ruined his sister’s wedding, succumbed to his addictions and ended up involved in the accidental drowning of a waiter.

When Logan traced the death back to his son, he forced Kendall to abandon his hostile takeover of the company, reducing him to a sobbing wreck. Kendall is now a family pariah, a corporate laughingstock and an unequivocally struggling addict; he is, in the words of his own father, “a nobody.”

7. Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin)

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy Ursula Coyote/HBO

While we’ve seen glimpses of competence from Roman, the final stretch of season 1 reinforced the idea that the youngest Roy Boy should not be trusted with anything. His desire for instant gratification and family approval literally blew up in his face, when his rushed satellite launch went up in flames.

But while his ineptitude and slimy cowardice were on full display, it could have gone a lot worse: “Guess who didn’t kill anyone but maybe lost a couple of thumbs? This guy!” he brags at the wedding. We probably won’t be seeing Roman in the big chair anytime soon.

6. Connor Roy (Alan Ruck)

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy and Brian Cox as Logan Roy. Ursula Coyote/HBO

In his grand delusions and smarmy self-importance, Connor is the least affected by the toxic struggle consuming the rest of the family. He’s playing a very different game from the rest of the Roys — in fact, he’s not playing much of a game at all, unless “safeguarding 30,000 acres of wilderness” counts.

His meeting with the Bernie Sanders-esque Gil Eavis (Eric Bogosian) — and his sudden realization that he should run for president — should keep him occupied and blissfully motivated for awhile. Plus, Willa (Justine Lupe) is inexplicably (well, not totally inexplicably considering their relationship is built upon an ongoing monetary transaction) still around to keep him company.

5. Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun)

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch Peter Kramer/HBO

After serving as the family’s whipping boy for months, gangly Greg the Egg shows that he’s made for this life after all, when he essentially blackmails Kendall into giving him a better job at Waystar. Greg knows, in the words of Game of Thrones’ Littlefinger, that chaos is a ladder — and he earns the grudging respect of Kendall, who responds with one of the best one-liners of the season: “You little Machiavellian f-ck, I like you.”

Greg’s willingness to do the dirty work, combined with his emerging ruthless instincts, should make him a steady player as the family falls further into disarray.

4. Tom Wamsgams (Matthew Macfayden)

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wamsgans and Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy. Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wamsgans and Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy.

The Parks Supervisor of Waystar seems to constantly be teetering on the edge of glory and despair. He’s a newly married man, but also a cuckold; he’s a preening yes-man but also a vicious bully.

He ends season 1 on a power trip that would seem to suggest an upturn in fortunes. He stunts on his wife’s paramour Nate (Ashley Zukerman), forcing him to pour wine back into a bottle and threatening him with effective succinctness: “If I ever see you in the same room as Shiv again, I will pay men to break your legs.”

But he has a wife who doesn’t respect him, just signed a disastrous prenup and was barely a blip at his own wedding. He seems to be realizing that as much as he tries, he will never be a true member of the Roy family.

3. Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass)

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy Peter Kramer/HBO

Of all of the main players in Succession, we know the least about Marcia, Logan’s steely wife. What exactly does she want — and what will she do to get it? As season 1 progressed, it became increasingly clear that Marcia holds more sway over Logan than she lets on. How she wields her position, especially with Logan back in the driver’s seat but slipping mentally and physically, will be one of the most intriguing aspects of season 2 of Succession.

2. Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook)

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy Colin Hutton/HBO

Time and time again, the only Roy daughter has proved that you can have it both ways. She pushes for economic upheaval while safeguarding her immense fortune; she ascends in the world of politics while leaving one foot inside the family business; she keeps her loyal husband Tom happy while toying with a handsome sidepiece.

Her pinpoint balancing act may soon blow up in her face — but for now, she possesses plenty of leverage, a sturdy escape route from either side, a savvy mind for strategy and a unique ability to appease the enormous egos of both her boss and her father.

1. Logan Roy (Brian Cox)

Brian Cox as Logan Roy. Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

This choice may feel too obvious, but at the end of the day, Succession’s season 1 was a battle between Kendall and Logan — and Logan won. A battle with Stewy (Arian Moayed) and Sandy (Larry Pine) looms, but Logan once again has control of his own company, a detente with Gil, and the respect of the rest of his family. His literal bear hug of his son, combined with his amazingly paternal and patronizing comment “You’re my number one boy,” made it unrelentingly clear who holds all the power going into season 2 of Succession.

