USA Today Offices Evacuated as Police Respond to Incident

USA Today’s office in Virginia was evacuated after police reported that there was a man with a weapon inside the building.

The newspaper reported that employees inside the office building that houses Gannett headquarters and its news outlet USA Today were evacuated.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Fairfax County police tweeted that they were responding to the reports of a man with a weapon at the Gannett Building in Mclean.

According to USA Today, alarms at the building went off as police cars arrived to the scene. Armed officers with body armor patrolled the area as a helicopter flew above the building.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.