Actor Dakota Johnson is known for a number of things: taking on the lead role of Anastasia in the 50 Shades of Grey movies, starring in the horror film Suspiria, belonging to a family that includes Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. In the past, she’s also been known for a distinctive physical feature: the gap between her front teeth.

She’s not the only celebrity with that classic gap; icons like Lauren Hutton and Madonna have long rocked theirs, as have celebrities like Michael Strahan, Anna Paquin and Georgia May Jagger.

But this week, fans have noticed that Johnson appears to have made a dental change that switches up her smile. The gap — which she immortalized in a hit video for Vanity Fair showing how many things she could fit between her two front teeth (a credit card! a match!) and called her “only skill” — appears to have been closed completely based on the latest red carpet photos.

Naturally, fellow gap-toothed fans and supporters of her former look are pouring one out for the gap that was. Others, however, are empathizing with her — because it’s not always easy to have a gap tooth.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Johnson is currently promoting her new movie with Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen, The Peanut Butter Falcon, about a mismatched set of characters on a runaway adventure, out Aug. 9.

Johnson’s representatives did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.