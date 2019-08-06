It’s summertime and the living is easy, which might explain why Bradley Cooper is currently frolicking about Sicily, unbothered, with a thick layer of visible sunscreen on his nose.

Cooper’s currently a guest at the star-studded Google Camp, where he was spotted helpfully preventing Katy Perry from taking a tumble out of a boat and also biking with Oprah. All these outdoor activities posed the risk of some strong sun exposure, but it appears that the UV index wasn’t going to stop Cooper, who wisely slathered on some SPF ahead of his fun in the sun.

While many people prefer a sheer sunscreen look, it appears that Cooper’s got an affinity for the zinc oxide-lifeguard-on-the-beach look, selecting a very visible and white sunscreen during his time in Sicily. He further confirmed this with his application style: a generous spackling of sunscreen across his nose and cheeks.

To further up his sun protection, Cooper sported a baseball cap and aviator sunglasses. UV Rays: 0, Bradley Cooper: 1.

