Shipyard That Built the Titanic Is on the Verge of Going Out of Business 105 Years Later

A tour guide talks to visitors at the Thompson Graving dock in The Titanic Quarter, at the original site of the Harland and Wolff shipyard, the birthplace of RMS Titanic, on March 13, 2012 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Belfast-based consultancy BDO Northern Ireland Partners says it will oversee the administration of the shipyard that built the Titanic after the firm ran out of money.
Peter Macdiarmid—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:21 AM EDT

(LONDON) — Belfast-based consultancy BDO Northern Ireland Partners says it will oversee the administration of the shipyard that built the Titanic after the firm ran out of money.

Harland and Wolff appointed BDO as administrators after its Norwegian parent company, Dolphin Drilling, failed to find a buyer following its insolvency.

The Belfast shipyard was best known for constructing the doomed White Star liner that sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg. It once boasted a workforce of 30,000, but now employs about 125, though it supported hundreds of other jobs in its supply chain.

In recent years, it has worked on wind energy and marine engineering projects.

BDO said Tuesday it is engaging immediately with employees and stakeholders “to take all necessary steps to ensure they are supported throughout the administration process.”

