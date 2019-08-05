Bus Driver Charged With Locking Woman in Luggage Compartment

(BOSTON) — A bus driver has been charged with locking a passenger in the vehicle’s luggage compartment.

Connecticut State Police got a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she had been deliberately locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus during a trip from New York City to Boston.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Authorities tracked the call and pulled the bus over on Interstate 84 in Union, Connecticut.

The woman told authorities a female driver locked her inside while she retrieved items from her bag.

Police charged 49-year-old Wendy Alberty with unlawful restraint and other offenses. Alberty was not driving at the time but was on the bus as a passenger. She was freed on $2,000 bail. Her case wasn’t listed in court records and it’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Contact us at editors@time.com.