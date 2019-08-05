Bus Driver Charged With Locking Woman in Luggage Compartment

By Associated Press
1:28 PM EDT

(BOSTON) — A bus driver has been charged with locking a passenger in the vehicle’s luggage compartment.

Connecticut State Police got a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she had been deliberately locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus during a trip from New York City to Boston.

Authorities tracked the call and pulled the bus over on Interstate 84 in Union, Connecticut.

The woman told authorities a female driver locked her inside while she retrieved items from her bag.

Police charged 49-year-old Wendy Alberty with unlawful restraint and other offenses. Alberty was not driving at the time but was on the bus as a passenger. She was freed on $2,000 bail. Her case wasn’t listed in court records and it’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

