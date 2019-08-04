Teen Arrested After Allegedly Throwing 6-Year-Old Off Roof at London's Tate Modern, Police Say

Emergency crews attending a scene at the Tate Modern art gallery, London, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. London police say a teenager was arrested after a child "fell from height" at the Tate Modern art gallery. The Metropolitan Police Service said on Twitter that the child was taken to a hospital in an air ambulance, adding "We await an update on his condition."
Yui Mok—AP
By Associated Press
1:58 PM EDT

(LONDON) — London police say a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a child was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern museum.

The Metropolitan Police said the injured 6-year-old child was found on a fifth-floor roof and taken to a local hospital by air ambulance on Sunday. The police force says he is in critical condition.

Police say they do not think the 17-year-old suspect knew the younger boy.

An open terrace and rooftop bar sit atop the Tate Modern, one of London’s busiest tourist attractions. Visitors to the terrace have panoramic views of London.

