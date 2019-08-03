LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 03: Democratic presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) speaks during the 2020 Public Service Forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) at UNLV on August 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nineteen of the 24 candidates running for the Democratic party's 2020 presidential nomination are addressing union members in a state with one of the largest organized labor populations in the United States.
Ethan Miller—Getty Images
By Josiah Bates
7:12 PM EDT

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has halted his campaign to return to his hometown of El Paso, Texas after a mass shooting at a Walmart there.

“We have just learned a short while ago that there has been a shooting in El Paso,” O’Rourke, a former U.S. Congressman from the city, said in a video from a campaign stop in Nevada.

He choked up as he said, “I’m incredibly saddened and it is very hard to think about this.”

He added: “El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I’m going back there right now to be with my family and to be with my hometown.”

At least 15 people have been killed, the Associated Press reported, citing a law enforcement official. Another 22 are being treated at local hospitals.

O’Rourke also said that he spoke with his wife, Amy and his daughter, Molly after he heard the news of the shooting and that it was a reminder of what’s most important in life.

“Any illusion that we have that progress in inevitable or the change that we need is going to come of its own accord shattered in moments like these,” O’Rourke said.

In another video posted on his Twitter account, O’Rourke continued to express how much he was thinking about his community.

“If there were ever a moment for us to be strong, it is this one. Strong for one another, strong for those families who lost somebody,” O’Rouke said at the airport in Las Vegas as he worked to return home.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE