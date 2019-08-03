Police and federal officials are responding to “multi reports of multiple shooters” at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.

The El Paso Police reported the incident at Cielo Vista Mall on Twitter just after 1 p.m. EST. Mayor Dee Margo confirmed that there were “several fatalities and multiple suspects in custody.” In a briefing at 3 p.m., El Paso spokesperson Enrique Carrillo that there were “multiple fatalities, and several people have transported [to the hospital]” following the shooting.

Police are searching “multiple scenes, primarily at the Walmart but at the mall also.” Carrillo said. Police had said on Twitter that there were “multi reports of multiple shooters.” One person is believed to be in custody.

Walmart responded to the shooting in a statement on Twitter.

“We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located,” the company wrote. “We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate.”

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo called the situation an “absolute tragedy” in an interview with local outlet KTSM. “It’s a very tragic situation, it’s not something El Paso would expect.” Margo said.

Local reports have said the shooting took place in a Walmart store, and suggested that there were multiple victims, with videos shared on social media showing evacuations underway at other stores in the mall. An employee at a Sephora store in the mall told local news station KTSM9 that police and SWAT officers were “combing through” the mall to clear the area.

The police have advised the public to stay away from the mall, which is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

