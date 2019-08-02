A Passenger Filmed a Bat on a Spirit Airlines Flight. Here's How The Internet Responded

An Airbus SE A321 plane with a livery for Spirit Airlines Inc. is seen at the Airbus Final Assembly Line facility in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Jasmine Aguilera
6:39 PM EDT

Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines plane can be heard screaming and laughing at an apparent bat flying around the cabin, taking the term “in flight” to a new place.

The video, shot by Peter Scattini and shared on Twitter on July 31, has amassed 139,000 views, more than 1,000 retweets and hundreds of comments. USA Today reports the plane was en route from Charlotte, N.C. to Newark, N.J.

On Friday, comedian and host Stephen Colbert joked about the video, saying “I can’t believe there was a bat on a Spirit Airlines flight. I’ve only ever seen raccoons.” But Colbert was not the only person to crack a joke about the incident.

According to tweets from Scattini, the bat appeared 30 minutes into the Spirit flight, and was eventually trapped inside a bathroom on the plane. Spirit Airlines has not publicly commented on the bat incident, and did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment. TIME was also unable to confirm whether the bat made it safely out of the plane.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE