Administrative Judge Recommends Firing New York City Police Officer in Eric Garner Death Case

A memorial to Eric Garner outside film director Spike Lee's studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn; Eric Garner died July 2014 after being arrested by police who used a chokehold, his death sparking widespread outrage - his pleas to police officers as he was being arrested 'I can't breathe' becoming a widespread slogan of protest.
Epics—Getty Images
By MICHAEL R. SISAK / AP
12:01 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — An administrative judge has recommended firing the New York City police officer accused of using a chokehold in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

The judge’s findings in the disciplinary case of Officer Daniel Pantaleo were provided Friday to his lawyer and the city agency that acted as a prosecutor at his department trial.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board chairman said the judge had recommended that Pantaleo be dismissed.

Pantaleo’s lawyer will have about two weeks to submit a response before Police Commissioner James O’Neill makes a final decision on punishment.

Garner’s dying pleas of “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry against police brutality.

Pantaleo denies using excessive force in arresting Garner.

