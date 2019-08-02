R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Charges in New York

In this Thursday, June 6, 2019, file photo, musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago. Kelly is due in a New York City court, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, for an arraignment on charges he sexually abused women and girls.
Amr Alfiky—AP
By Associated Press
11:40 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually exploited young women and girls who attended his concerts.

The R&B singer was denied bail Friday in a Brooklyn federal courtroom packed with his supporters.

Prosecutors argued that Kelly poses a flight risk and a danger to the community.

His defense attorneys sought his release so that he could better fight charges they have dismissed as “groupie remorse.”

Kelly is accused of using his fame to recruit young women and girls into having illegal sexual activity. Prosecutors say he isolated them from friends and family and demanded they call him “Daddy.”

Defense attorneys say the alleged victims sought out Kelly’s attention and “pined to be with him.”

Kelly also faces child pornography charges in Chicago.

