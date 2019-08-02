What the Hobbs & Shaw Post-Credits Scenes Mean for the Fast & Furious Franchise

Fast & Furious fans will recall that Luke Hobbs (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) spent a highly entertaining scene in Furious 7 tossing one another around a prison in an epic fight. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the first spinoff of the wildly successful Fast & Furious series, offers more of the same begrudging bromance.

The movie, which premieres on Aug. 2, shares commonalities with its namesake: Returning cast members (namely Johnson and Statham), vehicle-related stunts (you’ll find out who wins in a fight: helicopter or car!) and lots of talk about family (both Hobbs’ and Shaw’s families lend a hand in saving the world from a Terminator-like villain played by Idris Elba). And, like some of the recent Fast & Furious movies, Hobbs & Shaw has three post-credits scenes.

And yet despite the movie’s shared DNA with the Furious franchise, it’s unlikely that either Johnson or Statham will show up in Furious 9 — though there may be hope for Furious 10. Here’s everything you need to know about how Hobbs & Shaw relates to the franchise and what the post-credits scenes say about the fate of the Furious franchise.

How does Hobbs & Shaw relate to Fast & Furious?

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson and Jason Stathem in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Daniel Smith—Universal Studios

If you’ve missed the first eight Fast and Furious movies, first, go back and watch Fast Five and maybe a few other gems from the series. They really are great action films. Here’s the list of our favorites.

But if you can’t spare 16-odd hours to binge the original franchise, just know that the series centers on a group of car-enthusiasts-turned-heroes-for-hire led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). Hobbs shows up in Fast Five, as the cop sent to hunt down a fugitive Dominic in Brazil, only to develop a begrudging respect for the drag racer with a heart of gold.

Shaw made his debut in the post-credits of Fast & Furious 6, during which he — spoiler alert — murders a beloved character, Han Lue (Sung Kang). (This is a point of contention among some fans who started the #JusticeforHan campaign online after Shaw was inexplicably — infuriatingly — forgiven by Dominic’s crew and the world at large.) He has since become a good guy-slash-protector of babies.

Hobbs and Shaw hate each other, which makes their onscreen chemistry electric. When the world’s safety is threatened by a ludicrously dangerous weaponized virus at the beginning of Hobbs & Shaw, the CIA and MI6 call on these two frenemies to join forces with Shaw’s security agent sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) and save the day.

Why isn’t Vin Diesel in Hobbs & Shaw?

Vin Diesel stars in Furious 7 Universal

Diesel’s character Dominic spends a lot of time in the Fast & Furious franchise talking about how nothing is more important than his chosen family. But some family members, it turns out, are expendable.

Following reported tensions between Johnson and Diesel on set, Johnson set out to headline this new spinoff series with Diesel in tow. The tensions got so bad that each star was haggling with the production about the number of hits they would dole out or receive onscreen, according to the Wall Street Journal: Nobody wanted to actually lose a fight onscreen. Reportedly, Johnson and Statham carried on this tradition on the set of Hobbs & Shaw.

Does Hobbs & Shaw have post-credits scenes?

Yes. In fact, it has four post-credits scenes. The final one plays at the very end of the credits, so you’ll have to sit in your seat until the lights come on to catch every last scene.

What happens in the Hobbs & Shaw post-credits scenes?

Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Daniel Smith—Universal Studios

In the first post-credits scene, both Hobbs and Shaw bring together their respective, estranged families. Hobbs introduces his daughter (Eliana Sua) to her formidable grandmother (Lori Pelenise Tuisano) and her many uncles in his homeland of Samoa. Meanwhile, Deckard Shaw fulfills his imprisoned mother’s wish by bringing his sister Hattie to visit her. The mom, played by Helen Mirren, takes the opportunity to plot her escape from confinement.

In the next scene, Ryan Reynolds, a CIA agent desperate to be best buds with Hobbs, calls what he thinks is Hobbs’ phone for help with another world-threatening crisis. Unfortunately, Hobbs’ daughter picks up, and Reynolds’ character accidentally spills some horrifying details about her fathers’ job.

Then, in the third scene, Hobbs seeks vengeance against Shaw for an airport-search prank by sicking the London police on him. The scene suggests that Hobbs and Shaw will continue their game of one-upsmanship in a second Hobbs & Shaw film.

Finally, at the very end of the credits, we see Reynolds’ character again, post-epic fight for the fate of the world. He calls Hobbs to inform him that it is, in fact, possible to stab someone to death with a brick, a violent act that had its plausibility called into question earlier in the film.

Do the Hobbs & Shaw post-credits scenes tie to Fast & Furious?

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in "The Fate of the Furious." (Universal Pictures via AP) Matt Kennedy—AP

The short answer is no. Fast & Furious fans who were hoping for hints about the ninth Furious film will be left disappointed. In fact, the scenes seem to do the extra work of expanding the universe outside of Dominick’s crew. It’s possible that Reynolds, who appears in two post-credits scenes, could have a bigger role in a Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

The lack of connection between the two franchises also seems to suggest that Johnson and Diesel will remain on separate trajectories within this larger cinematic universe, at least for now.

Last year, Johnson told Rolling Stone he’s unsure about whether he’ll appear in Furious 9 or Furious 10. The ninth installment has begun filming without him, but there’s still hope for the tenth entry in the franchise.

Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.