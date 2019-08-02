Puerto Rico's Governor Resigns Friday Night. It's Still Not Clear Who Will Replace Him

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricard Rosselló resigns at 5 p.m. Friday, but after a raucous day of political surprises it’s not clear who will take his place.

Rosselló is stepping down after mass protests following corruption allegations in his administration and a scandal over leaked chat messages. Normally, the Secretary of State would become governor, but the position is vacant after that official, Luis Rivera Marín, resigned July 13 as part of the scandal that ensnared Rosselló.

The next in line is Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez, but––facing unpopularity with protesters and controversy of her own––she has said she doesn’t want the job.

On Wednesday, Rosselló announced his hand-picked successor to take over as Secretary of State, former Secretary of Justice and onetime political rival Pedro Pierluisi.

But further confusion came Thursday during what was supposed to be a confirmation hearing for Pierluisi. Pierluisi’s nomination stalled after legislators, led by Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, refused to confirm him. Rivera Schatz and others called for a public hearing on Aug. 5, where they say a successor must be chosen.

Pedro Pierluisi, nominee for Puerto Rico secretary of state, swears in to a confirmation hearing at the House of Representatives, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Many legislators oppose Pierluisi because of his ties to a federal fiscal oversight board. If the House rejects him, his nomination would die. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rivera Schatz, the new chairman of Puerto Rico’s New Progressive Party––to which Rosselló, Pierluisi and Vázquez all belong, has indicated he wants the job for himself.

All of this leaves Puerto Ricans unclear who, exactly, will be governor when Rosselló leaves office and what happens next.

Puerto Rican activist Julio López Varona, who works as an organizer for the New York-based Center for Popular Democracy––one of the groups behind the mass protest calling for Rosselló’s resignation, says Thursday’s hearings further prove the dysfunction within the Puerto Rican government.

“I think our anger has turned into frustration,” he tells TIME. “People were in the streets for two weeks and in many ways what they were asking for was more democracy––the ability to have a say in our future, but unfortunately we’ve seen… the status quo is holding on to their power and not listening to what the people are asking for and it’s disheartening.”

In the power struggle, even members of the Puerto Rican legislature are asking who will become governor after Rosselló steps down. The Puerto Rican House has confirmation hearings scheduled for Pierluisi Friday afternoon, but it’s not clear whether he has the votes there, either. In order to be confirmed, Pierluisi will need to pass votes in both the House and the Senate.

Thomas Rivera Schatz, president of the Senate of Puerto Rico, speaks during a special session of the Legislative Assembly at the Capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Embattled Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello's nomination of his successor is heading into crucial last-minute votes amid doubts that lawmakers will confirm his pick, creating a potential leadership void for the bankrupt island. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Johnny Méndez said Vázquez is currently set to become be governor when Rosselló leaves office, following the current line of succession. If that happens, it’s not clear what Vázquez could do in office––whether she would choose her own nominee and resign as governor, or keep the top job, despite her statement that she doesn’t want it.

Last month, Rosselló bowed to mounting public pressure following mass protests demanding his resignation after corruption charges against members of his government and the release of chat messages that included him and members of his administration make crude remarks and jokes about victims of Hurricane Maria.

Pierluisi narrowly lost to Rosselló during the 2016 election.

Pierluisi served in the U.S. Congress as a non-voting resident commissioner from 2009-2017. The 60-year-old then retired from politics and began working for the O’Neill & Borges law firm. His work there has been seen by many as a huge conflict of interest because the firm represented the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

The board––which was created in 2016 to help deal with the island’s financial crisis––is unpopular among with Puerto Ricans. The board was also run by his brother-in-law, José B. Carrión III, another apparent conflict of interest. On Tuesday Pierluisi announced he has taken a leave of absence from the firm.

During his time in Congress, he helped secure federal stimulus funds and ensured Puerto Ricans were covered by Obamacare, the New York Times reports.

López Varona believes that Thursday’s hearings were the result of an internal power struggle between Rosselló and Rivera Schatz. He says that Pierluisi concerns some members of the protest movement because of his deep ties to Wall Street. He said many protestors view Rivera Schatz as power-hungry and see the move to block Pierluisi as an attempt to secure his own position in the 2020 governor’s race.

Most protestors, López Varona, says ultimately just want someone who will put the people’s interest first, and who it does not matter as much. “I think no one will be happy,” he says.

“We understand we are living under a political party that has not served its purpose. What community groups are saying is we don’t care who is at the helm, whoever it is won’t be great, but we do have some demands for who is there, what we really want to focus on for next year and a half is that the governor is being held accountable by the people.”

