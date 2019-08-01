Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to That Marianne Williamson Debate Moment

By Megan McCluskey
11:04 AM EDT

Given Seinfeld‘s impact on American culture, it seems likely that Julia Louis-Dreyfus probably gets references to the sitcom thrown at her on a regular basis. But it’s not every day that a TV show makes its way into presidential debate discourse.

During Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel opened his discussion with Louis-Dreyfus by asking her how she felt about Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson using the Seinfeld catchphrase “yada, yada, yada” while answering a question at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate. “I don’t think the Democratic Party should be surprised that so many Americans believe yada, yada, yada,” Williamson said.

After shrugging and making a bemused face, Louis-Dreyfus explained that hearing Williamson use the quote was strange for her. “I guess she’s gonna pick me as her running mate. Is that what that means?” she said. “Well, it’s bizarre, it’s kind of like worlds colliding and then some, right?…It’ll be weird when they say, ‘No soup for you’ eventually.”

Watch Julia Louis Dreyfus talk Marianne Williamson debate moment on Kimmel below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

