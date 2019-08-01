x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

Chinese Warship Collided With Taiwanese Freighter, Coast Guard Says

China's aircraft carrier the Liaoning (front), sails with other ships during a drill in April 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
By ADELA LIN / BLOOMBERG
5:50 AM EDT

(Bloomberg) — A Chinese warship collided with a Taiwanese freighter Wednesday evening, damaging the bulk carrier, Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration said.

The collision occurred around 20 nautical southeast of Taiwan-controlled Kinmen island off China’s southeast coast, according to a statement from the coast guard. No injuries were reported.

The statement identified the Chinese vessel as a People’s Liberation Army warship. The coast guard said they managed to make contact with the Chinese ship suspected of being involved in the crash but the captain declined to assist in an investigation into the incident.

The incident occurred on an established shipping lane after dark, Chen Chien-wen, a spokesman for the Kinmen Coast Guard, said by phone Thursday. Investigators are looking into how the collision occurred.

The collision comes as China increases pressure on Taiwan ahead of the democratic island’s presidential elections in January. Beijing on Wednesday issued a surprise ban on individual tourists from 47 Chinese cities traveling to Taiwan.

The U.S. has increased its number of transits by its warships through the Taiwan Strait this year, signaling its support for the island in the face of Chinese threats to reclaim Taiwan by force.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE