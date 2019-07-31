6 Hurt During Fire at Exxon Mobil Refinery Plant Fire in Houston Area

(BAYTOWN, Texas) — Exxon Mobil says six people were injured during a fire at one of its facilities, the latest in a series of fires in the Houston area involving the petrochemical industry.

In a statement, the Irving, Texas- based company said the individuals who were hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Exxon Mobil says it’s not aware of any other injuries from Wednesday’s fire at its Olefins plant, which processes light hydrocarbons including propane and propylene.

The plant, part of the company’s 3,400-acre refinery complex in Baytown, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

A shelter in place for residents living west of the plant remains in place.

Exxon Mobil says it’s performing air quality monitoring at the site and “available information shows no adverse impact at this time.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.