Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
Paul Sancya—AP
By Associated Press
12:02 PM EDT

(DETROIT) — Democrat Tim Ryan says he didn’t put his hand over his heart when the national anthem was played at Tuesday night’s presidential debate because of “absent-mindedness,” not as a sign of protest.

The Ohio congressman was the only one of the 10 candidates at the Detroit debate not to place a hand over their heart during “The Star-Spangled Banner” Tuesday night. Ryan stood with his hands clasped in front.

Critics called Ryan out on social media, saying he was disrespectful and questioning whether it was a protest similar to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the anthem.

Ryan’s campaign says in a statement he wasn’t protesting and “didn’t mean to make any statement.” The campaign calls it “a moment of absent-mindedness while on a debate stage that won’t happen again.”

