It’s night two of the second Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential primary. And it will also be round two for the match-up between frontrunner Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The former vice president and Harris will be at the center of the debate stage Wednesday––for a rematch of their confrontation in June over his previous position on school busing.

After Harris’ standout performance last month, she has been seen a bump in the polls. By contrast, although Biden remains the frontrunner, he has slipped significantly since declaring his candidacy.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris participate during the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images

Biden advisers told TIME that he was wary of attacking Harris on her record as California state attorney general during last month’s debate. This time around, he’s decided to go for it and has already been critical of Harris, as well as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Wednesday’s debate will further highlight the identity crisis within the Democratic Party. On Tuesday night, progressive leaders Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren clashed with South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on policy positions including Medicare for All, student loan debt, and the Green New Deal.

Democratic presidential hopefuls (L-R) Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, US senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders and US Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren participate in the first round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 2019. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images

Self-help author Marianne Williamson created a viral sensation by criticizing the other candidates for beliving policy proposals could beat the “dark psychic force” she said President Donald Trump was inflicting on the country.

“If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this President is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days,” she said.

Democratic presidential hopeful US author and writer Marianne Williamson gestures as she speaks during the first round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 2019. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images

Which candidates will debate Wednesday?

Biden and Harris will take center stage, flanked by Booker and businessman Andrew Yang. Other candidates include former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

What issues are likely to come up?

Due to assigned podium positions, Biden will actually face criticism on both sides, from both Harris and Booker, who have emerged as strong critics of Biden’s track record on busing and recent comments about segregationist senators. Additionally, last week, Booker criticized Biden’s involvement in crafting the 1994 crime bill, saying that the former Delaware senator was “an architect of mass incarceration.” But Biden has indicated ahead of this debate that he will adopt a different tactic in responding to criticisms: “I’m not going to be as polite this time,” he said last Wednesday at a fundraiser.

Democratic presidential hopeful and former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro (L) and US Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker participate in the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 26, 2019. Jim Watson—AFP/Getty Images

Wednesday’s debate will also feature Castro, whose call for decriminalizing border crossings during the June debates became a litmus test on Tuesday night’s debate stage, prompting his twin brother (and campaign chairman) to tweet:

On Tuesday, candidates clashed over Medicare for All, and the issue of abolishing private health insurance is likely to come up again on tonight’s stage. Harris’ ever-evolving stance is likely to become a point of criticism; during the June debate, she raised her hand in favor of eliminating private insurance, only to walk her position back the next morning. (And it wasn’t the first time she appeared to reverse course; after a CNN town hall in January, her campaign backtracked on a similar claim.)

Meanwhile, Yang and Inslee will continue to push their primary agendas on universal basic income and climate change, respectively.

Who is moderating?

CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash, chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper, and anchor Don Lemon will return to moderate tonight’s debate.

How can I watch live?

At 8 p.m. ET, CNN will begin broadcasting the debate live from the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan. It will be available live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and on CNN.com.

You can also follow live coverage and updates on TIME.com.

