Today is National Avocado Day, and in honor of this special occasion, Chipotle is gifting us all with the best kind of burrito surprise: free guac. “Our guac has a massive following of super-fans and what better day to celebrate our iconic side than on National Avocado Day?” said Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s Chief Corporate Reputation Officer.

When placing an order online or through the Chipotle app, you can add guacamole to your entrée of choice for no extra cost. (The much-favored condiment usually costs an extra $1.95.) But just remember, you can only get one serving of free guac per regular-priced entree — and the offer is only available today, July 31.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

To add on to this avocado party, Chipotle has also announced that starting July 26, they will be holding a second official TikTok challenge — which they are calling #GuacDance — in conjunction with the free guacamole promotion. #GuacDance is meant to encourage customers to “show off moves dedicated to everyone’s favorite fruit,” a Chipotle press release explains. (If you need choreography inspiration, consider this classic guacamole-themed Vine.) The hashtag challenge partnership with TikTok is the first for a restaurant brand, Chipotle says.

Their first challenge, the #ChipotleLidFlip, premiered in honor of Cinco de Mayo, and garnered attention on Twitter and TikTok, with over 240 million views on the video sharing platform. The “Lid Flip” was made famous by a Chipotle employee who introduced the viral “signature burrito bowl flip,” according to Chicago Food magazine.

Contact us at editors@time.com.