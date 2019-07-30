x
Trump Claims He's the 'Least Racist Person' in Response to Elijah Cummings Controversy

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing for an event to celebrate the 400th anniversary celebration of the first representative assembly at Jamestown, on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Washington.
Evan Vucci—AP
By Associated Press
11:52 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is claiming a groundswell of African American support in response to his comments insulting Rep. Elijah Cummings and calling his majority-black Baltimore district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Trump claimed as he left the White House on Tuesday the building has been flooded with letters, emails and phone calls thanking him for “for getting involved.” He says, “Those people are living in hell in Baltimore” and “really appreciate” what he’s doing.

The White House hasn’t provided any evidence backing up Trump’s claims.

Trump also declares himself “the least racist person” in the world, despite his recent comments and racist tweets. He says “African American people love the job” he’s doing, despite his unpopularity in polls.

Trump says he’s willing to visit Baltimore.

A Cummings supporter, the Rev. Al Sharpton, has called Trump a bigot.

