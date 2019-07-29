Room service just got a lot cuter at a Colorado hotel where they’re now offering puppies and prosecco for order.

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Denver is offering an adorable package ahead of National Dog Day on Monday, August 26: the opportunity to book a private party with puppies and prosecco over a long weekend (Aug. 23-26).

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Guests who book a night in one of the hotel’s luxury suites can sign up for the party, which accommodates up to four people. Prosecco, Italian cicchettis and six to eight puppies will be delivered to the recipients’ room for an hour-long party, according to the hotel’s website.

The cuddly puppy party also works towards a good cause; the adorable puppies who visit are rescued dogs from Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a local no-kill rescue for young pooches in the Rocky Mountain Region. Kimpton will also donate 50% of the proceeds from the parties to the organization.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.