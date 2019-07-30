Melissa McCarthy knows how to keep a secret. The actor swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to promote her new film The Kitchen, and when host Jimmy Kimmel asked her about one of the rumors sweeping Hollywood, she used all her acting skills to play dumb.

“I’ve read that you’re going to be part of the live-action The Little Mermaid,” Kimmel asked.

“What’s that? Disney?” McCarthy joked about the forthcoming live action remake of the beloved Disney film, which recently cast Halle Bailey as its lead mermaid.

McCarthy continued the charade, telling Kimmel: “I hadn’t heard about that. It seems like it will be an awfully fun thing to do. I’d love if Disney gave me a little ringy-dingy.”

“If it did (happen), it would be very wonderful,” she said, adding a very subtle, and not-at-all knowing wink.

While McCarthy would not spill the casting beans, she did admit that she was well-versed in the animated version of the film. “I was a nanny when that first came out, and one of the little girls I was watching, we watched it every single night for a year and a half,” she explained to Kimmel. “So I know it, I know it to my core. And I weirdly still love it.”

She also confessed that her own little girls would be watching her very closely if she did happen to get cast in the live-action The Little Mermaid. She told Kimmel than when she told her daughters about the potential role, “They were like, ‘Really?’ And then also I think there was a little whisper of, ‘Don’t embarrass me!’” Not that McCarthy knows anything about playing Ursula, of course.

The Little Mermaid is the next film in Disney’s strategy of remaking its classic animated movies into live-action features. It follows the recent adaptations of Aladdin and the current blockbuster, The Lion King.

