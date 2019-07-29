A new meme is sweeping the internet and it all started on a playground.

Twitter user @badassvaeh posted a video showing a girl showing off her athletic ability by straddling a high bar and spinning ridiculously quickly on the playground. She captioned the video, “Everybody thinks I’m crazy when I do this” and it’s a good call, because the video is bananas. The woman casually flips around and around on the bar on a slightly queasy-making loop.

After gawking at the video a few times, the internet quickly jumped into action, making the most of the new meme it had hand-delivered to it. The responses ranged from suggesting that the spinning girl was a new renewable energy source to save the planet or a rotisserie chicken in training or the physical embodiment of an emotional state to a would-be distraction from the Area 51 raid.

Here are some of the best uses of the new response.

