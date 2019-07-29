YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Tie the Knot in Vegas

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau have tied the knot in Las Vegas just five weeks after getting engaged while celebrating Mongeau’s 21st birthday in a nearby Sin City nightclub. The YouTube stars said their ‘I dos’ at the Graffiti Mansion on Sunday in front of a crowd that included friends, family, reporters and cameras that were live-streaming the event for fans online.

The ceremony was unexpectedly interrupted when a guest threw champagne on the Paul and Mongeau right as they were about to share their first kiss as husband and wife. “A dude came up and threw champagne on Tana and Jake and Jake pushed him and our priest, Arman [Izadi] — I don’t know how else to say this — he beat the s— out of him,” Jake’s brother Logan told People.

However, things quickly got back on track and the couple was able to head to the Sugar Factory at the Fashion Show Mall for their reception. The night ended with Paul destroying the wedding cake with a sword before he and Mongeau left separately, according to Buzzfeed.

A few hours before the wedding, Mongeau shared a video on YouTube called “I love you, Jake Paul.”

“To be honest with you, with a life like mine and a path like the one I’ve walked, you don’t really meet people who understand you—ever. You just meet people who pretend to. I could never speak again and you’d be able to write out what’s in my head,” she said of her husband-to-be.

Paul and Mongeau started dating around three months ago.

