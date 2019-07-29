A food festival in Northern California descended into chaos and bloodshed Sunday evening as a shooter opened fire, killing three people and injuring more than a dozen others, police said.

At a live streamed press conference late on Sunday, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters that the gunman had also been shot and killed, bringing the total number of known fatalities to four. Another 15 people were injured, he said.

“This is one of those press conferences that you never want to give in your community, it’s [the] sort of a nightmare you hope you never have to live in reality,” Smithee said.

The shooter is believed to have cut through a fence to get into the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, which was winding down when the shots were fired.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Here’s what we know so far about the situation unfolding in Northern California.

What happened?

The band was about to start playing its encore on the last day of the annual food festival when shots rang out, witnesses told Bay Area station KTVU.

Videos shared on social media show panic erupting as attendees fled for safety. Pops and screams could be heard in the background. Police said they received reports of a shooting at 5:41 p.m. at the north side of the festival being held at the outdoor Christmas Hill Park.

Todd Jones, a sound engineer, told the Mercury News that he heard what sounded like a firework near the festival’s Vineyard stage. “But then it started to increase, more rapidly, which sounded more like gunfire, and at that point people realized what was happening,” he said.

The San Francisco Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that they were responding to the shooting.

Who are the victims?

Police Chief Smithee said at least 15 people were injured.

A spokeswoman for the Stanford Medical Center said the hospital is treating two patients, while the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said it received five victims, the Associated Press reports. There were no further details on the patients’ conditions or injuries.

What do we know about the shooter?

Less than a minute after receiving reports about the shooting, police engaged the suspect, who was shot and killed, Police Chief Smithee said.

“Some witnesses report that there may have been a second suspect but we don’t know if he was engaged in any shooting,” he added.

Smithee said it appears as though the suspect or suspects entered the festival through a nearby creek and cut through a fence. The festival entrance was guarded by metal detectors, police said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the shooting “nothing short of horrific,” while President Donald Trump urged people to “be careful and safe!”

Who to contact if you need help

The Gilroy Police Department posted a phone number for festival attendees to call if they have information to share, or are looking for family members.

A reunification center was set up at a parking lot on the campus of Gavilan College, according to the police.

What is the Gilroy Garlic Festival?

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is an annual food fair held in Gilroy, Ca., a city of about 50,000 people nicknamed the garlic capital of the world. The festival website describes the event as “the world’s greatest summer food fair.” It has been running since 1979.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com.