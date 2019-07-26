x
Supreme Court Clears the Way for Trump Administration to Use Pentagon Funds for Border Wall

Mexican Federal Police patrol along a fence ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Calexico, California, across from the U.S.-Mexico border in Mexicali, Mexico, on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
6:56 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to tap Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico.

The Supreme Court said Friday that it would lift a freeze on the money put in place by a lower court. The Supreme Court’s action means the Trump administration can tap the funds and begin work on four contracts it has awarded. Four liberal justices wouldn’t have allowed construction to start.

A trial court initially froze the funds in May and an appeals court kept that freeze in place earlier this month. The freeze had prevented the government from tapping approximately $2.5 billion in Defense Department money to replace existing sections of barrier in Arizona, California and New Mexico with more robust fencing.

