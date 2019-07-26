x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

A Gorilla Believed to Be the World's Oldest in Captivity Has Died at 63

This undated photo shows Trudy at the zoo, in Little Rock, Ark.
Catherine Hopkins—AP
By Associated Press
12:00 AM EDT

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — The Little Rock Zoo says Trudy, believed to be the oldest Western Lowland gorilla in captivity, has died at age 63.

Zoo spokeswoman Susan Altrui said zookeepers found Trudy dead when they checked on her Wednesday morning.

Altrui says Trudy was the oldest gorilla in the records of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an international accrediting organization. Altrui says it’s possible but highly unlikely non-accredited zoos have older gorillas.

Trudy came to the Little Rock Zoo from Buffalo in 1988 with a male gorilla, Ollie, on a breeding loan.

Syd Tanner, one of her former keepers, called her the “boss lady” of her all-male group.

Trudy was also one of the last gorillas captured in the wild. Today, North American gorillas are born in zoos.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE