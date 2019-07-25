TIME Earns Emmy Nomination for Guns in America

TIME has received a nomination for the 2019 News & Documentary Emmy Awards for Guns in America, in the Outstanding New Approaches: Current News category.

This marks the fifth Emmy Awards nomination for TIME in the last three years. Previously, TIME won an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category in 2017, with PBS, for its production of A Year in Space. TIME also received two nominations for the 2018 News & Documentary Emmy Awards: Finding Home, in the Outstanding New Approaches: Documentary category, and The Mars Generation, which was produced by TIME for Netflix, in the Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary category.

For Guns in America, TIME partnered with JR, the artist and photographer whose work includes powerful murals around the world that portray communities in all their complexity. In all, JR filmed and photographed 245 people—hunters and activists, teachers and police officers, parents and children—to create the mural that appeared on the cover of TIME’s November 5, 2018, issue. An interactive audio and visual experience of the mural appeared on Time.com. The mural is currently on view at the newly renovated Cody Firearms Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

“Guns in America reflects TIME’s mission to bring together people from all points of view and deliver trusted, impactful journalism through innovative storytelling,” said Edward Felsenthal, CEO and editor in chief of TIME. “I want to thank JR for his amazing vision and his partnership.”

Guns in America was created by a team from TIME that includes Edward Felsenthal, Eben Shapiro, Mia Tramz, Ian Orefice, Jonathan Woods, Justine Simons, Katherine Pomerantz, Andrew Dwulet, Abigail Abrams, Melissa Chan, Arpita Aneja, Spencer Bakalar, Julia Lull, Andrew Katz, Dilys Ng, Tim Klimowicz, and Chris Jimenez, and by JR and his team, which includes Marc Azoulay, Camille Pajot, Luana Saltiel, Hunter Nolan, Benjamin Ageorge, Rick Rose, Eyal Levy, Ali Cengiz, James Clark, Fabien Barrau, Lucca Fletcher, Tasha Van Zandt

The 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented September 24, 2019 in New York.

See the full list of nominees, which were announced on Thursday, July 25.

