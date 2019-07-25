x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

Florida Man Dies 3 Days After Being Struck by Lightning on Beach

By Associated Press
1:42 PM EDT

(CLEARWATER, Fla.) — A Florida man struck by lightning over the weekend has died.

Clearwater police say 32-year-old Garry Perks of New Port Richey died on Wednesday, three days after he and seven other people were injured by a lightning strike on Clearwater Beach.

Witnesses said people were moving off the beach when the lightning struck. The reports say people at a nearby restaurant dragged the injured indoors and began administering first aid as rain poured down.

According to the National Weather Service, Perks is the 10th person to die in the U.S. this year from a lightning strike, and the second in Florida. Twenty died last year, including seven in Florida.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE