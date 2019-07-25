Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday surrounded by close friends and family. But in typical J.Lo style, her gold-themed bash at Gloria Estefan’s Miami mansion wasn’t like most 50th birthday parties.

In addition to a 10-tier cake and a brand new $140,000 Porsche courtesy of her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo marked the occasion by spending the night breaking it down to live performances by famous friends like DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Ashanti, as well as DJ sets by DJ Cassidy and DJ Don Hot.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

A video shared by A-Rod on Instagram shows Lopez turning all the way up to — you guessed it — Fat Joe’s performance of “All the Way Up” while leaning over the DJ booth and whipping her hair back and forth.

“TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!!” A-Rod wrote. “Happy 5-0, @JLo. Te amo mucho.”

It’s abundantly clear. There definitely ain’t no party like a J.Lo party.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.