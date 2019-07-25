Dana Rosen Joins TIME as Chief Legal Officer

TIME Editor in Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal sent the following note to staff Thursday:

Team TIME,

Of TIME’s many assets, none is more valuable than trust. We witness that trust, accrued over nearly a century, every day from our audiences around the globe, from our partners, and from one another as colleagues and stewards of this brand. A major priority as we launch our new company has been to recruit an in-house counsel for our team who is both lawyer and leader, with the mission of preserving that trust and holding all of us to the highest standards in our business, in our journalism and in our culture.

So I’m delighted to announce that Dana Rosen will join TIME as Chief Legal Officer, beginning this Monday, July 29. In this role, Dana will provide her expertise to our business, editorial and leadership teams, overseeing all legal matters across the company as well as our relationships with outside counsel around the world.

Dana’s experience speaks for itself. She has spent well over half of her career as General Counsel at media companies, most recently five years as General Counsel at ALM Media (owner of more than 30 publications including The American Lawyer and New York Law Journal) and before that eight years as General Counsel at Wenner Media. Previously, she served as Associate General Counsel at Penguin Group USA and as an associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind and Wharton & Garrison.

In many conversations with Dana, I came away impressed with both her ethics and her work ethic. Dana’s references also spoke admiringly of the energy, pragmatism and operational focus she brings to the businesses and teams she works with.

A champion of opportunities for women leaders in the field, Dana is co-leader of WGCN, the National Women’s General Counsel Network. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and New York University Law School.

I look forward to her partnership as we continue to build our company together. Please join me in welcoming Dana Rosen to TIME!

Contact us at editors@time.com.