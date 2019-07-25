Prince Harry's Visit to a Children's Hospital Had a Sweet Connection to Princess Diana

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pus his new dad skills to use during a visit to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Thursday. But he also had a sweet moment to honor the memory of his own mother, Princess Diana.
The prince signed the same visitors’ book that his mother signed during a visit to Sheffield in the fall of 1989, after viewing photographs of his mother’s visit that were placed in a photo album. During Princess Diana‘s visit thirty years ago, she spoke with children, their families and staff members, just as Prince Harry did during his as he celebrated the opening of a new wing. The hospital appearance was part of a string of official engagements in the city of Sheffield, People reports.
As he met children in the hospital, including one 2-year-old named Noah Nicholson who seemed to be enamored with the Prince’s red beard. The new dad was all smiles.