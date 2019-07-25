x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

Baby Makes Excellent Use of His Foot to Eat Ice Cream and People Appreciate It

By Ashley Hoffman
11:19 AM EDT

A baby ate an ice cream cone with his foot in a viral video, and it’s spectacular.

In a clip originally shared by Rock 95 on Wednesday, a baby in a cap can be seen dipping his toes into a vanilla ice cream cone and transporting the ice cream to his mouth.

At one point in the video, he licks it the traditional way. But he mostly goes with his foot. It’s certainly an ice cream delivery move that many adults couldn’t imitate.

The delightful snippet seemed to resonate, garnering 586,000 shares as of Thursday, and many comments from people who think the kid is adorable and the video should be saved to be played at his graduation.

“He knows with those cute yummy little toes is more delicious!” one commenter wrote. “I wish I had that kind of flexibility. Future gymnast,” another said.

Keep enjoying National Ice Cream month, adorable baby.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE