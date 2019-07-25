A baby ate an ice cream cone with his foot in a viral video, and it’s spectacular.

In a clip originally shared by Rock 95 on Wednesday, a baby in a cap can be seen dipping his toes into a vanilla ice cream cone and transporting the ice cream to his mouth.

At one point in the video, he licks it the traditional way. But he mostly goes with his foot. It’s certainly an ice cream delivery move that many adults couldn’t imitate.

The delightful snippet seemed to resonate, garnering 586,000 shares as of Thursday, and many comments from people who think the kid is adorable and the video should be saved to be played at his graduation.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“He knows with those cute yummy little toes is more delicious!” one commenter wrote. “I wish I had that kind of flexibility. Future gymnast,” another said.

Keep enjoying National Ice Cream month, adorable baby.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.