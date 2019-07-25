x
Three Florida Prison Guards Face Charges After Leaked Video of Inmate Beating

By Associated Press
10:49 PM EDT

(CLERMONT, Fla.) — Authorities say three Florida prison guards are facing charges after a video taken by an inmate using a smuggled cellphone shows several guards beating another prisoner.

The Florida Department of Corrections announced the charges Wednesday against Captain Milton Gass and correctional officers Hunter Lingo and Joshua Petersilge. Lingo and Petersilge have been charged with battery, while Gass is accused of falsifying reports.

Investigators say the attack occurred July 8 at Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont.

An unnamed inmate gave commentary on a five-minute video as the beating was happening. He shot the video through a cell window and sent it to another person, who uploaded it to YouTube on July 13.

Officials say an investigation is ongoing and more arrests or administrative sanctions are possible.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the guards had attorneys.

