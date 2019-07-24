x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

Facebook Says It Is Under Antitrust Investigation by the FTC

An address sign for Facebook Way is shown in Menlo Park, Calif in April 2019. On Wednesday, the social media giant announced it was under FTC investigation for anti-trust violations.
Jeff Chiu—AP
By Associated Press
4:39 PM EDT

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Facebook says it is under antitrust investigation by the Federal Trade Commission.

The company said Wednesday that it was informed of the investigation in June. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice also announced a broad antitrust probe of technology companies. That announcement did not specify what companies the agency was looking into, though broad antitrust concerns have long swirled around Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google.

The investigations are part of a broad, global attempt to crack down on the growing power of these U.S. technology companies.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE