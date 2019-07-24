The Mueller Testimony 'I Take Your Question' Meme Is Giving People an Answer to Everything

As former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress on Wednesday about his office’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, he dropped a line that the internet quickly latched on to.

After listening to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s accusation that Mueller “perpetuated injustice” against President Donald Trump throughout his investigation, the former special counsel simply replied, “I take your question,” as the Republican congressman’s allotted questioning time ran out.

This dismissive response was turned into a meme in short order, with people joking that “I take your question” is the new universal acknowledgment of any question you don’t want to answer.

“‘I take your question’ is a great burn that I don’t quite understand but will now adopt whenever anyone yells at me on Twitter,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Is ‘I take your question’ the new ‘bless your heart’?” added another.

See some of the best memes that came out of Mueller’s “I take your question” response below.

