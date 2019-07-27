Here's What's New on Netflix in August 2019 (and What's Leaving)

Though you might have spent July binging the new seasons of Stranger Things and Queer Eye, Netflix is back with a fresh batch of original programming.

Glow, the Netflix comedy executive produced by Orange Is the New Black and Weeds’ Jenji Kohan and starring Alison Brie, returns for its third season on Aug. 9 — the same day that Rocko’s Modern Life, the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, gets revived with a new season, only on Netflix. For fans of comedy, Hasan Minhaj has a new season of Patriot Act out on Aug. 4, and Tiffany Haddish has a new special, They Ready, available starting Aug. 13. The third season of Dear White People will also be available on Aug. 2 to round out the group of original programming.

If you’re looking for something spooky, Mindhunter, the crime thriller series starring Jonathan Groff, returns with its second season on Aug. 16.

As for licensed content, you can watch all five Rocky movies and Sex and the City: The Movie starting on Aug. 1, as well as Quentin Tarantino‘s Jackie Brown.

Here’s everything new on Netflix in August 2019 — and everything leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in August 2019

Available TBD

Sacred Games: Season 2

Available Aug. 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Derry Girls: Season 2

Otherhood

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

Available Aug. 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Available Aug. 5

Enter the Anime

No Good Nick: Part 2

Available August 8

Dollar

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

Available Aug. 9

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family

GLOW: Season 3

The inBESTigators

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tails

Available Aug. 13

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Available Aug. 15

Cannon Busters

Available Aug. 16

45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Diagnosis

Frontera verde

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

Mindhunter: Season 2

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

Available Aug. 20

American Factory

Hyperdrive

Available Aug. 22

Love Alarm

Available Aug. 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

HERO MASK: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers

Available Aug. 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

Available Aug. 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin’ Moms: Season 3

Available Aug. 30

The A List

CAROLE & TUESDAY

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2019

Available Aug. 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Available Aug. 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Available Aug. 8

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

Available Aug. 9

iZombie: Season 5

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Available Aug. 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Available Aug. 14

The 100: Season 6

Available Aug. 17

The Punisher

Available Aug. 20

Gangs of New York

Available Aug. 30

Locked Up: Season 3

Available Aug. 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2019

Leaving Aug. 1

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Leaving Aug. 2

The Founder

Leaving Aug. 5

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Leaving Aug. 6

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Leaving Aug. 8

The Emoji Movie

Leaving Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Leaving Aug. 14

The Royals: Season 1

Leaving Aug. 15

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Leaving Aug. 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Leaving Aug. 20

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Leaving Aug. 21

Beautiful Creatures

Leaving Aug. 28

Wind River

Leaving Aug. 30

Burnt

Leaving Aug. 31

Straw Dogs

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.