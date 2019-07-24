In case you were wondering what happened to that notorious (some would say creepy) puppet made in the likeness of teenage dream Timothée Chalamet and listed on EBay for $122,795, look no further than late night funnyman Jimmy Fallon, who took it upon himself to purchase the puppet.

Timothée the puppet made his first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he showed off a French accent — courtesy of Fallon’s fairly impressive ventriloquist skills — and a surprisingly sensitive disposition (his favorite turn-of-phrase appears to be “You mock me?!”) during a heart-to-heart of an interview with Fallon.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

During the segment, Timothée the puppet discussed his greatest roles so far and helped Fallon introduce the featured books for his second-annual Tonight Show Summer Reads book club, with only a few minor disputes about the titles. Later, the puppet deigned to sing a song with fellow guest Fred Armisen, although they shared heated words about Armisen’s new show, Los Espookys.

Watch the full clips of Timothée the puppet, Fallon and Armisen below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.