The internet has gathered to discuss Rihanna doppelgängers before, but on Tuesday, we got to see a Rihanna doppelgänger whose resemblance to the popstar is so uncanny that it blew Rih herself away.

The Fenty mogul took to her social media accounts to share a photo of an adorable little girl who couldn’t look more like a Rihanna mini-me if she tried. “Almost drop my phone,” Rih captioned the shot. “How?”

On Instagram, Rihanna also tagged the little girl’s mother, @iambriakay_, who shared her daughter’s handle with the world after Rihanna’s post began to go viral. “This is (Ala’a) Honeyy’s instagram and her only instagram follow her @iamhoneyy__,” she wrote.

Rihanna’s fans were understandably in awe of her lookalike discovery. “You hiding daughters now,” tweeted one fan in response.

“Girl don’t tell me you’re gonna release fenty cloning next,” added another.

But as always, some of them couldn’t help but bring up the long-awaited album that Rih has said she’s planning to release this year.

